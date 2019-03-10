College softball: BPCC sweeps doubleheader

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept a doubleheader against Southeastern Illinois College on Sunday at BPCC.
The Lady Cavs (16-2) won the first game 9-1 and the second 8-1.
Rebecca Shepherd went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in the five-inning first game.
Ruby Butler smacked a two-run homer. Rachel Yocum had a double and two RBI.
Kate Roth pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Haley Ebey went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game. Shepherd hit another home run. She also had a single and two RBI.
Butler went 2-for-4. Hailey Pierce had two RBI. Leanna Cooper had a double. Former Benton standout Abi Cole doubled and walked twice.
Jenna James allowed just two hits in five innings. Dorrie Cormier gave up one hit over the final two innings.
@BPCC_Softball I 👀 you @hailyebey https://t.co/RgY3FshDEp