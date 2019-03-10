College softball: BPCC sweeps doubleheader

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept a doubleheader against Southeastern Illinois College on Sunday at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs (16-2) won the first game 9-1 and the second 8-1.

Rebecca Shepherd went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in the five-inning first game.

Ruby Butler smacked a two-run homer. Rachel Yocum had a double and two RBI.

Kate Roth pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Haley Ebey went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game. Shepherd hit another home run. She also had a single and two RBI.

Butler went 2-for-4. Hailey Pierce had two RBI. Leanna Cooper had a double. Former Benton standout Abi Cole doubled and walked twice.

Jenna James allowed just two hits in five innings. Dorrie Cormier gave up one hit over the final two innings.