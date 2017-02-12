The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Eastern Oklahoma State 13-8 and 12-7 on Saturday in Wilburton, Okla.

BPCC’s Chelsea Fagan smacked three doubles in Game 1 and had three RBI. Raina McKean went 4-for-5 with two RBI. Shelricka Bryant went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

Micah Gray, Morgan Bullock and Maylee Martinez all had two hits.

Mae Jones allowed just three hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out four.

Bryant went 3-for-4 with a home run and double in Game 2. Gray had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI.

Ali Hawkins went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Martinez had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

The Lady Cavs suffered their first loss Sunday, 7-6, to Murray State in the first half of a doubleheader in Tishomingo, Okla.

McKean went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Kacey Maines had two hits, including a home run.

BPCC scored five runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead. But Murray State rallied with four runs in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Cavs added a run in the top of the seventh but couldn’t send it into extra innings.

BPCC was 4-1 going into the second half of the doubleheader.

