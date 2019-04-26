College softball: BPCC sweeps Kilgore College

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Kilgore College 2-1 and 6-3 in a Region XIV doubleheader Friday at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs improved to 38-14 overall and 14-10 in the conference. Kilgore dropped to 19-21 and 9-13.

The first game went into extra innings tied at one. Former Benton star Abi Cole’s single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth won it.

BPCC’s Ruby Butler went 3-for-5 with a double. Hailey Pence went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ally Klein and Rebecca Shepherd had one double each.

Dorrie Cormier pitched nine innings for the win.

Eight Lady Cavs combined for nine hits in Game 2.

Stacey Landry had two doubles. Ruby Butler hit a solo home run. Emily Hardy had a two-RBI double. Shepherd also had a double.

Jenna James pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts.