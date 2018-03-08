The No. 17-ranked Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers softball team swept a doubleheader, 7-1 and 10-9, Wednesday from Lamar State College–Port Arthur.

In game two, Jayleen Lantier’s two-out, RBI single to center field scored Shelrika Bryant with the game winning run as the Lady Cavaliers had to come from behind to beat the Seahawks, 10-9.

After fouling off a number of pitches, Bryant laced a 3-2 offering into the right center field gap scoring Zoe Hancock, who singled through the right side, earlier in the inning. After a four-pitch walk to Chelsea Fagan, who blasted two home runs earlier in the game, and a strikeout, Lantier delivered the game winner. Fagan, a sophomore from Bastrop, leads the NJCAA with 12 home runs.

Elisa Favela earned the win in relief, as she allowed just one hit through the final two innings of work. It was Favela’s second win of the afternoon as she pitched the Lady Cavaliers to a 7-1 victory in game one. In that game, she allowed just one run on one hit, walking two and striking out seven. With the two wins today Favela is now 6-0 on the season.

In game one, with the scored tied at one, BPCC erupted for six runs on six hits, including a leadoff, opposite field home run from Tyler Robinson. Robinson, a sophomore from Winnsboro, went 2-for-3 in the game. Lantier also went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in the game. Favela helped her cause with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate.

With the two wins, BPCC improved to 15-3 overall. The Lady Cavaliers continue Region XIV play on Friday when they play host to Navarro College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at the BPCC Softball Field. The doubleheader was originally scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 10 but moved up a day because of the forecasted rain on Saturday.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com