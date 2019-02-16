College softball: BPCC sweeps McLennan

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

In a game that featured a 21 runs and 22 hits, it was the Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers who outlasted the McLennan Community College Highlassies 12-9 in game one of a doubleheader Friday at the BPCC Softball Field.

The Lady Cavaliers scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, then had to hang on for the win. Leading 9-0 after three innings, BPCC appeared to be cruising along, but MCC’s Kaitlin Richards changed the complexion of the game with one swing of the bat. After pushing a run across, Richards blasted a grand slam home run over the left field wall to cut the Lady Cavs lead to 9-5.

After the Highlassies added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to make it 9-7, Bossier Parish would respond in the bottom half of the inning with two runs.

Batting in the ninth spot in the lineup, sophomore right fielder Emily Hardy belted her second home run of the game to put the Lady Cavaliers up 11-7. Hardy went 2-for-2 in the game with two home runs, three runs batted in and she scored three runs to lead the Lady Cavs offensive attack.

MCC’s Emily Eubanks hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to once again make it a two run game. However, BPCC would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on freshman Uchenna Jong Loy’s sacrifice fly that plated freshman Rebecca Shepherd, who led off the inning with a single.

BPCC used three pitchers in the game, but it was sophomore Jenna James, who pitched the final inning and a third to close out the game. With runners at first and second and the tying run at the plate, James was able to induce Richards into a game-ending double play and preserve the victory for the Lady Cavaliers.

Shepherd and second baseman Abi Cole, a former Benton star, each had two hits and scored two runs in the game, while shortstop Ruby Butler added a double and two RBIs for the Lady Cavaliers.