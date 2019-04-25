College softball: BPCC sweeps Navarro in pair of close games

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs won a pair of close games over Navarro College 13-11 and 9-8 Wednesday at Benton.

BPCC improved to 36-14 overall and 12-10 in Region XIV. Navarro dropped to 22-23 and 9-13.

In Game 2, BPCC scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, rallying from an 8-4 deficit. Haley Ebey ended the game with a three-run home run over the left-field fence with one out.

Emily Hardy led off the inning with a homer over the center-field fence. Hailey Pence and former Benton standout Abi Cole had back-to-back singles before Ebey’s homer.

The Lady Cavs trailed 8-1 after five.

Cole went 2-for-3 with a double. Ebey also had a single and finished with four RBI. Pence went 2-for-3. Stacey Landry hit a solo home run.

Navarro’s Sarah Koeppen, another former Benton Star, went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Jada Wooley went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Koeppen is the Region XIV leader in home runs with 15. BPCC’s Ally Klein is second with 13.

Koeppen also ranks third in RBI with 51. She ranks 10th among East Zone players in hitting with a .429 average.

Ebey went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Game 1. Ruby Butler also had three hits and two RBI.

Klein had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Rebecca Shepherd had two doubles. Rachel Yocum had a two-run triple.

BPCC led 11-8 after five innings. Navarro cut the lead to one with two in the top of the sixth. The Lady Cavs answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Wooley went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI. Koeppen went 1-for-3, walked once and scored a run.