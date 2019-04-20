College softball: BPCC sweeps Paris JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs took a pair of one-run games from Paris Junior College on Friday in Paris, Texas.

BPCC won the first game 5-4 and the second 3-2. The Lady Cavs improved to 34-14 overall and 10-10 in Region XIV. Paris dropped to 8-30 and 2-18.

Ally Klein went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in Game 1. Haley Ebey hit a two-run homer.

Hailey Pence and Rebecca Shepherd each had a double.

BPCC starter Jenna James allowed four hits, struck out five and walked six. Dorrie Cormier didn’t allow a run in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Klein had two of BPCC’s five hits in Game 2. Ruby Butler had a double.

Cormier scattered six hits, struck out four and walked one.

The Lady Cavs scored all three runs in the top of the seventh and final inning.

Uchenna Jong Loy led off with a walk. She advanced to second on Emily Hardy’s sacrifice bunt and third on a single by Rachel Yocum. Butler followed with an RBI-double.

Pence hit a grounder and Yocum scored on an error to tie it at 2. Butler advanced to third and scored on Abi Cole’s sacrifice bunt.