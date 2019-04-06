College softball: BPCC sweeps Trinity Valley

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept a Region XIV doubleheader against Trinity Valley Community College on Friday at BPCC.

The Lady Cavs (27-11, 7-7) won the first game 7-2 and the second 9-1. Trinity Valley dropped to 17-14 and 6-8.

BPCC’s Haley Ebey had a home run, double and three RBI in Game 1. Emily Hardy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Rebecca Shepherd had two hits. Rachel Yocum went 2-for-2. Former Benton standout Abi Cole had a double.

Dorrie Cormier allowed five hits and struck out six in the seven-inning game.

Uchenna Jong Loy went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Game 2. Cole smacked two doubles. Yocum hit a solo home run.

Kat Roth allowed three hits and struck out seven in the six-inning game.