The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Trinity Valley Community College 11-5 and 3-1 in a Region XIV doubleheader Saturday at BPCC.

BPCC improved to 37-9 and 17-5 in Region XIV’s East Zone. The Lady Cavs are second in the East Zone behind Tyler Junior College (40-13, 19-3).

BPCC has only two doubleheaders left in the regular season. The Lady Cavs host Northeast Texas Community College on Wednesday and visit Kilgore College on Saturday, April 22.

Five Lady Cavs had multiple hits in Game 1. Shelrika Bryant hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the Lady Cavs’ eight-run third. She went 3-for-5 with five RBI.

Micah Gray went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Morgan Bullock, Kaitlin Davis and Elisa Favela all had two hits. Chelsea Fagan had an RBI-double.

Favela pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and only one walk in Game 2.

The Lady Cavs won despite only getting three hits. BPCC scored one run thanks to two errors in the first inning.

BPCC added two in the second. Jayleen Lantier singled with two outs and scored on an error on a groundball by Bryant. Favela smacked a double to center field, scoring Bryant.

