The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Lamar State-Port Arthur 8-0 in the first round of the Region XIV Tournament on Saturday in Lufkin, Texas.

The game went just five innings. Elisa Favela pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts.

The Lady Cavs pounded out 14 hits. Favela went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Morgan Bullock and Jayleen Lantier both went 2-for-3.

Galen Brooks went 2-for-4. Shelrika Bryant had a two-RBI double. Chelsea Fagan had an RBI-double and reached base three times via walks.

BPCC, which finished second in the Region XIV’s East Zone, improved to 42-11.

Bossier Parish faces South Zone No. 1 seed San Jacinto College-South (38-19) at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament. San Jacinto defeated host Angelina 4-0 in the first round.