College softball: BPCC wins two of three in Miss. event

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs won two out of three games Saturday at Hinds Community College in Hinds, Miss.
BPCC (14-2) swept a doubleheader against Hinds 6-3 and 8-3 and lost to Copiah-Lincoln Community College 6-2.
Hailey Pence went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the 6-3 win over Hinds. Leanna Cooper also had three hits. Rebecca Shepherd hit a solo home run and also had a single.
Starter Kat Roth allowed two hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings.
BPCC scored all of its runs in the third inning of the 8-3 victory.
Shepherd went 2-for-3 with a triple. Pence had a bases-loaded triple. Faith Sirmons had a triple and two RBI.
Roth went the distance, scattering seven hits in seven innings.
Shepherd and former Benton star Abi Cole both doubled in the loss to Copiah-Lincoln.
The Lady Cavs resume play Friday against Coastal Bend in the Region XIV Crossover tournament at noon in Longview, Texas.