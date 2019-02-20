College softball: BPCC’s Abi Cole, former Benton standout, named Region XIV East Conference Player of the Week

Charlie Cavell

Benton Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish Community College softball player Abi Cole was selected as the Region XIV East Conference Player of the Week on Wednesday by a vote of the conference coaches. She is the first Lady Cavalier to receive the honor this season.

Cole, a product of Benton High School, batted .647 (11-of-17) with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs during the week. The sophomore second baseman helped lead the BPCC Lady Cavaliers to four wins during the week.

Batting in the leadoff spot, she paced the Lady Cavs offensive attack which scored 41 runs and banged out 54 hits, including 18 extra-base hits, in the four wins.

A transfer from Butler Community College, Cole has helped the Lady Cavaliers begin the season with a 9-0 record, its best start in over a decade.