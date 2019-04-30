College softball: BPCC’s Butler, UL pitcher earn LSWA Player of the Week honors

Bossier Parish Community College shortstop Ruby Butler and UL-Lafayette pitcher Summer Ellyson earned the votes this week to be named Player of the Week in state college softball as announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

Butler, a freshman from Snohomish, Washington, batted .458 for the week. From her leadoff spot in the Lady Cavaliers batting order, Butler collected 11 hits in 24 at-bats. She hit four doubles and belted one home run to help the BPCC to five wins in six games. Butler scored nine runs and had five RBIs.

On the season, Butler has started all 54 games at shortstop. She is batting .420 and leads the team with 76 hits.

Ellyson surrendered only two runs and nine hits in 22-1/3 innings pitched over her four appearances this past week. She struck out 29 batters, posting at least five strikeouts each outing.

On Wednesday, Ellyson became the first Ragin’ Cajun since Jordan Wallace in 2013 to reach 30 wins in a season when she limited Conference USA leader Louisiana Tech to two hits over six innings in a road victory.

Over the weekend, Ellyson (a junior from Lafayette) pitched 16-1/3 innings and did not allow a single run to the Sun Belt’s leading home run hitting squad Coastal Carolina, limiting the Chanticleers to seven hits, two doubles and a .123 average. She posted 24 strikeouts, including a series-high 12 in the opener, for the most recorded by a pitcher against Coastal in SBC play.