A week after being named an All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, Bossier Parish Community College infielder Chelsea Fagan today was a First-Team Division I All-America selection by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Teammate Elisa Favela was selected to the Third-Team as the designated player.

“What an incredible honor for both Chelsea and Elisa,” said BPCC head coach Amanda Nordberg-Hamilton. “We preach to our players that good things will come if they work hard, dedicate themselves to the game and possess a commitment to excellence. Chelsea and Elisa embody those traits and are reaping their just rewards.”

Fagan, who was the Region XIV Player-of-the-Year, led the NJCAA’s Division I in home runs with 38. She batted .454 and drove in 86 runs for the Lady Cavaliers this season. The Bastrop High School product, helped lead BPCC to a school record 44 wins and a share of the conference’s regular season title. Fagan, who was a catcher throughout her freshman campaign in 2017, made the transition to third base this season. She led the team in total chances with 209 and assists with 40. She finished the season with a .938 fielding percentage.

Favela, a sophomore from Ewa Beach, Hi., led the Lady Cavs with a .478 batting average and in hits with 88. She hit 19 home runs and drove in 73 runs, while posting a 17-7 record with a 2.01 earned run average in the circle. This season Favela struck out 162 batter in 153.1 innings. She finished her career with a school-record 309 strikeouts.

“Chelsea and Elisa have set the bar very high for future Lady Cavaliers,” said Nordberg-Hamilton. “They are two of the greatest softball players to ever wear a BPCC jersey.”

Fagan has signed a National Letter of Intent with Southern Arkansas University, while Favela will continue her career at the University of Hawaii.

– Charlie Cavell, BPCC athletic coordinator