The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Northeast Texas Community College 10-2 and 8-0 in a Region XIV softball doubleheader at BPCC on Wednesday.

BPCC improved to 39-9 overall and 19-5 in Region XIV’s East Zone. The Lady Cavs close the regular season Saturday with a conference doubleheader against Kilgore College in Kilgore, Texas.

BPCC’s Elisa Favela, a freshman from Ewa Beach, Hawai’i, pitched a perfect game in the six-inning Game 2 victory. She struck out 10. Favela also went 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

Chelsea Fagan went 3-for-4 with a home run. Jayleen Lantier had two doubles. Micah Gray hit a solo home run. Shelrika Bryant doubled.

Seven Lady Cavs were credited with an RBI.

Bryant smacked two home runs and had four RBI in Game 1. She went 3-for-3 and also walked.

Favela went 2-for-3 with a home run. Fagan also had two hits. Morgan Bullock had an RBI-double.

Ashley Nipper pitched a five-inning four-hitter with five strikeouts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com