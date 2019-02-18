College softball: Former Benton star Cole shines in BPCC sweep

Former Benton star Abi Cole went 5-for-6 with six RBI as Bossier Parish Community College defeated Eastern Oklahoma State College 15-6 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday in Wilburton, Okla.

Cole smacked two home runs and also had a double. Ruby Butler also went 5-for-6 with a home run, double and five RBI.

BPCC won the second game 11-8. Cole led the Lady Cavs with three hits, including a home run, as BPCC improved to 9-0 on the season.

Rebecca Shepherd and Uchenna Jong Loy had three hits each in the first game. Loy had a home run and double. Shepherd had a double.

Emily Hardy had two hits, including a home run and double.

Shepherd, Rachel Yocum, Haley Ebey and Hailey Pence had two hits apiece in Game 2. Yocum and Ebey hit home runs.