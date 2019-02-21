College softball: Former Parkway star Guile gets first win at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – Former Parkway standout Samantha Guile picked up her first victory in a starting role at Northwestern State on Wednesday.

Guile (1-3), a junior transfer from Southern Utah, allowed four hits and no earned runs in six innings in a 5-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

The Lady Demons won the second game 6-0 behind Bronte Rhoden’s two-hitter. The games were the first at home for the Lady Demons this season.

The pitchers worked around six combined NSU errors, and coach Donald Pickett credited their stability to the wins.

“I thought that’s the reason we won the games, and they set the tone despite us not playing one of our best defensive games of the year,” Pickett said. “We’ve got to do a better job of fixing those things, but Samantha and Bronte really did a great job.

The Lady Demons (4-6) recorded their first home runs of the season – all by freshmen.

Freshman Maggie Black homered in the first game before Alexis Perry and Riley Cantrell sent bombs over the Lady Demon Diamond wall in the nightcap.

The Lady Demons continue the home stand this weekend at the Natchitoches Historic District Development Commission Lady Demon Classic.