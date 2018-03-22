The 17th-ranked Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers softball team spilt a doubleheader with the third-ranked Tyler Junior College Apaches Wednesday at the BPCC Softball Field.

TJC scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning, then held on to capture a 3-2 win in game one. In game two, BPCC scored six runs in the first two innings then erupted for five runs in the sixth to win going away 11-4.

After managing just five hits in game one, the Lady Cavaliers came out swinging in game two.

After Shelrika Bryant singled to start the bottom of the first, Elisa Favela belted a line drive home run over the left field fence to give BPCC a 2-0 lead. The Lady Cavs added two more runs in the inning on RBI singles from Tyler Robinson and Zoe Hancock.

In the second inning, Chelsea Fagan hit her 20th home run of the season in the second on a towering blast over the left field wall.

The Apaches cut the BPCC lead to 4-3 in the second. The big blow was Mackenzie Ryan’s 2-RBI triple.

In the fifth, TJC’s Briana Paysinger hit a solo homer which cut the BPCC lead to 6-4. However, the Lady Cavaliers blew the game open in the sixth. BPCC scored five runs, three coming on one swing of Morgan Bullock’s bat as she hit a her fourth homer of the season, giving the Lady Cavs an 11-4 lead.

Mae Jones come on in relief of starter Dorrie Cormier and gave the Lady Cavaliers 3 1/3 innings of work. Jones gave up just two hits and one run while walking one and striking out two to earn the win.

Favela came on in the sixth and tossed two scoreless innings to close out the game.

In game one, the Lady Cavs had their chances to blow the game open in the first two innings but managed just one run.

BPCC added a run in the fifth, but TJC came back in the sixth scoring three runs. Apaches catcher Courtnie Heller had a two-out, two-RBI single which gave TJC the lead.

Apaches pitcher Abbie Dart had control issues in the first couple of innings but settled down and was able to hold the potent Lady Cavaliers offense in check. Dart scattered five hits over seven innings, allowing just two runs, walking three and striking out seven to earn the win.

BPCC’s Elisa Favela pitched well but ran into trouble in the seven and she absorbed the loss. Favela went 5 1/3, allowing six hits and three runs. She had one walk and five strikeouts.

With the twinbill split the Lady Cavaliers are now 22-4 overall and 5-1 in Region XIV play. TJC is 29-4 overall and 4-2 in region play.

— Charles Cavell, BPCC