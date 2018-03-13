The 17th-ranked Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers swept a doubleheader, 2-0 and 12-3, from the Eastern Oklahoma State College Lady Mountaineers Monday at BPCC.

After Eastern took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first in game two, BPCC responded in the bottom of the inning by sending 10 players to the plate, scoring five runs on four hits to grab a 5-2 lead.

BPCC increased its lead to 7-2 with a pair of runs in the second. Then the Lady Cavs blew the game open in the third with four runs on five hits, including Chelsea Fagan’s nation-leading 13th home run of the season.

The Lady Mountaineers got a home run in the top of the fifth from Ashley Pletcher but Eastern would get no closer as the Lady Cavaliers closed out the inning and the game to register the 12-3 win.

In game one, BPCC pitcher Elisa Favela turned in a dominating performance by tossing a complete game, two-hit shutout against the Lady Mountaineers.

Favela struck out 12 Eastern batters while walking just one to earn her seventh win of the season. She is 7-0 in the circle for BPCC this season. Eastern pitcher Rylee Denomy also turned in a fine performance as she allowed just two runs, one earned, on three hits.

BPCC managed to score single runs in the second and third innings but it was enough as Favela outdueled Denomy.

With the doubleheader sweep BPCC is now 17-3 on the season. The Lady Cavaliers will travel to Trinity Valley on Wednesday to take on the Cardinals in Region XIV play. The two losses drops Eastern’s record to 5-10 on the season.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com