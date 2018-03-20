The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs swept Paris Junior College 12-1 and 13-4 in a Region XIV softball doubleheader on Monday in Paris, Texas.

The Lady Cavs improved to 21-3 overall. They lead the East Zone with a 4-0 mark. Paris dropped to 3-17 and 0-4.

BPCC, ranked No. 17 in NJCAA Division I, hosts No. 3 Tyler Junior College (28-3, 3-i) in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Chelsea Fagan smacked three home runs and had five RBI to lead the Lady Cavs in Game 1, which went five innings. Fagan leads Region XIV in home runs with 20.

Raina McKean went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Jayleen Lantier went 3-for-4 with a double.

Tyler Robinson had three hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Kat Roth allowed four hits and struck out four.

Robinson went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI in Game 2, which also went five innings.

Elisa Favela went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Fagan had a home run, double and three RBI.

Lanteer went 2-for-4 with a double. Stacey Landry had two hits. Shelrika Bryant had a double and two RBI.

Jenna James got the win, scattering seven hits and striking out four.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com