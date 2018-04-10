The 19th-ranked Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavaliers swept a doubleheader, 7-1 and 5-4, from the Kilgore College Lady Rangers Monday afternoon at the BPCC Softball Field.

BPCC won game two in walkoff fashion, but certainly not your typical way.

With runners at first and second, BPCC catcher Stacey Landry hit a bloop single to right field. Kilgore right fielder Cailon Palmer made a diving attempt to make the catch but couldn’t quite get there in time.

The base runners had to hold up to see if the catch was made. Palmer was able to recover quickly enough to try to get the force out at second base. However, her throw was slightly off target and hit Tyler Robinson, who was sliding into the base. The ball rolled away far enough from the Kilgore middle infielder to allow BPCC’s Raina McKean to cross the plate with the winning run.

McKean led off the bottom of the seventh with an infield single. Robinson reached on a fielder’s choice when Lady Rangers third baseman Kaitlin Hunter fielded her bunt and threw to second to try to get the lead Runner. However, the speedy McKean beat the throw to second setting the stage for Landry’s heroics.

BPCC led 4-1 into the top of the sixth when Camille Freudsprung doubled to lead off the inning. Hunter’s deep fly ball to left field was misplayed, which allowed Freudsprung to score. Christina Herrera then belted a two-run home run to tie the game at four.

Lady Cavaliers freshman pitcher Jenna James came on in the sixth in relief of starter Elisa Favela after the Herrera homer. James was magnificent, allowing just one hit in an inning and two-thirds of work to earn her fourth win of the season.

In game one, BPCC’s dynamic duo of Elisa Favela and Chelsea Fagan provided the majority of the offense for the Lady Cavaliers. Favela went 2-for-2 with two home solo home runs, a walk and she scored three runs, while Fagan went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored.

The Lady Cavaliers got an outstanding pitching performance from freshman Kaitlyn Roth. Roth pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just five hits, striking out eight and walking one to earn the win. Roth is now 7-0 on the season.

With the doubleheader sweep, the Lady Cavaliers improve to 28-8 overall and 11-3 in NJCAA Region XIV play. The two losses drops Kilgore to 14-18 overall and 7-9 in conference play. BPCC returns to conference play on Wed., April 11 when it plays host to the Panola College Fillies in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

— Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator