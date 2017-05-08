The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs suffered two one-run losses in the Region XIV softball tournament Sunday and Monday in Lufkin, Texas.

After defeating Lamar State-Port Arthur 8-0 Friday, the Lady Cavs fell to San Jacinto-South 1-0 Saturday in the winners’ bracket semifinals.

The Lady Cavs suffered another tough defeat, 2-1, to Tyler Junior College Monday in an elimination game.

TJC is ranked No. 11 in NJCAA Division I.

BPCC finished an outstanding season under second-year head coach Amanda Nordberg-Hamilton 42-13. The Lady Cavs doubled their win total in Nordberg-Hamilton’s first year.

BPCC’s softball game against Tyler was tied at 1 through four innings. TJC scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth on back-to-back doubles.

The Lady Cavs scored their run in the first on back-to-back singles by Chelsea Fagan and Kacey Maines followed by Micah Gray’s double.

Gray had two of BPCC’s six hits.

BPCC pitcher Elisa Favela, the East Zone co-Player of the Year, allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Shelrika Bryant had three of the Lady Cavs’ hits in the loss to San Jacinto.

San Jacinto scored the winning run in the bottom of the final inning on a walk, sacrifice bunt, ground out and single.

BPCC had the bases loaded in its half of the seventh, but the Coyotes turned a triple play on a grounder to third.

Favela, a freshman from Ewa Beach, Hawaii, allowed just three hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings.

Favela pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts in the five-inning first-round victory over Lamar State.

She also went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Morgan Bullock and Jayleen Lantier both went 2-for-3.

Also earning first-team All-East Zone from BPCC were freshman catcher Fagan and freshman infielder Bryant.

Second-team selections were sophomore pitcher Ashley Nipper, freshman infielder Galen Brooks, sophomore outfielder Gray and freshman outfielder Raina McKean.

