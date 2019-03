College track and field: BPCC athletes fare well in Southern Arkansas meet

Bossier Parish Community College’s Xavier Wilson won the 5,000-meter run in the Don Veach Invitational track and field meet on Saturday at Southern Arkansas University.

Wilson, a former Airline star, won with a time of 16 minutes, 52.50 seconds. Former Parkway standout Austin Jacobsen finished third in 17:44.53.

Wilson also finished sixth in the 1,500 in 4:25.76.

Bossier product Rangel Mill was seventh in the 800 in 2:07.65 and 12th in the 1,500 in 4:40.50.