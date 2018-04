Draw a line. Take a stand.

That’s the mission today as residents show support for Bossier Schools, students and religious freedom by drawing a blue line on their hand. The movement comes after the Freedom Student Summit, held Sunday night at Bossier Parish Community College.

Participants have been asked to share their photos on social media, using the hashtag #STANDUPBOSSIER.

For more information, visit www.istandwithbossier.com.