Community Foundation announces Give for Good plans

Registration is open for nonprofits wanting to participate in the fourth annual Give for Good Day, a 24-hour online giving day to raise money for nonprofits in our community that will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, from midnight to midnight.

Nonprofits wishing to register should visit www.giveforgoodnla.org to review eligibility requirements and to sign up. Registration will be open until January 20, 2017. Nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union or Webster parishes are encouraged to participate.

The Foundation has partnered with a new technology company, CiviCore, to host the 2017 Give for Good. CiviCore has more than 15 years of experience managing giving platforms and online payment processing. New features include a new website and new ways to give, including scheduled gifts and campaigns. Donors will be allowed to schedule gifts for their favorite nonprofits beginning April 18. This allows donors to give early and often to their favorite causes! The campaigns feature is new technology that provides donors a way to raise money on behalf of any organization featured on the Give for Good website by creating a custom web page with pictures, video and a personal appeal. Once the page is set up, donors can share it with friends and ask them to participate by making a donation.

During Give for Good, all dollars raised through The Community Foundation’s giving website, will be amplified with dollars from the local Lagniappe Fund, a pool of incentive dollars for participating nonprofits. The Community Foundation has committed $100,000 to the Lagniappe Fund. Businesses and individuals interested in supporting Give for Good should contact Jennifer Steadman at The Community Foundation for sponsorship information.

Since 2014 more than $4.5 million has been raised for nonprofits in North Louisiana through the Give for Good website. No funds received during Give for Good are retained by The Community Foundation for the benefit of the Foundation. More than 200 nonprofits are anticipated to participate in 2017.

Updates about Give for Good can be found on The Foundation’s Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information contact Jennifer Steadman, Steadman@cfnla.org or (318)221-0582.