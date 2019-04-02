Congressman Johnson and colleagues fight for lives of unborn children with petition in House

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) and more than 150 of his colleagues signed a discharge petition to force a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in the House.

The petition was brought forward by Congressman Steve Scalise (LA-01) and remains active until the end of this Congress. It needs 218 signatures to move forward.

“Every single person should be able to agree that a living, breathing baby deserves protection. Anything short of this is infanticide. Despite Democrats’ attempts to deny newborns their God-given right to life by refusing to vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, House Republicans are taking action,” Johnson said in an emailed statement. “I am proud to join my colleagues in signing the discharge petition to force a vote on this important measure and hope my friends across the aisle will put people before party and protect these innocent children.”

House Republicans have asked for a vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Actmore than 25 times so far, and each time, Democrats have refused. Johnson made one of those requests on March 12, 2019. This bill requires health care practitioners to “exercise the same degree of professional skill, care and diligence to preserve the life and health of the child” born after a failed abortion attempt.