Congressman Johnson announces 2019 Art Competition

WASHINGTON – The office of U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson (LA-04) has announced the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide, visual art contest for high school students.

This year’s theme for Louisiana’s Fourth District is “The People of Louisiana.” Specific details regarding the Fourth District’s competition can be found here.

“Louisiana is blessed with many unique features and boundless natural resources, but our greatest asset is our people. Louisiana citizens from all over our great state and from all walks of life contribute to our rich culture and heritage. Their stories each work together to make up the melting pot that is our great state,” said Johnson. “We look forward to seeing how students across our district find inspiration from the people of Louisiana and how they capture those stories and images.”

Since the Artistic Discovery Competition of the Congressional Institute began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the annual event. Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at the annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning artist from the district will have his or her work displayed in the United States Capitol for one year and will also receive two round-trip tickets to attend a reception in Washington, D.C., to honor the accomplishment. Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution.

The deadline for students to notify our office of participation is March 15, 2019, and all submissions must be made by April 17, 2019.A student form and more information for the competition can be found here.