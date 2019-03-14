Congressman Johnson applauds Trump’s budget

Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Mike Johnson (LA-04) released the following statement regarding President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020:

“For decades, Congress has consistently increased federal spending with little regard for the long-term effects. As elected representatives of the American people, all of us have a moral obligation to create a future where our children and grandchildren can thrive without the looming threat of an insurmountable debt. As conservatives, we must commit to making the tough decisions to get our fiscal house in order. “The president’s budget prioritizes our military and border security while cutting wasteful spending to ensure fiscal responsibility. I commend President Trump for recognizing the need to address the nation’s spending crisis, and I look forward to continuing our work with the administration as the Republican Study Committee drafts its own annual budget proposal.”