WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Mike Johnson (R-La.) has been named to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and Natural Resources Committee.

“I am delighted by this appointment because the Judiciary Committee handles some of the nation’s most important issues, and many that I have been working on my entire career,” said Johnson.

“I am very grateful to have been appointed to the House Committee on Natural Resources because of its critical importance to the people of Louisiana. I requested this post because so much of the legislation considered by this committee directly affects our district and our regional economy, as well as the rest of the nation,” he added.

Johnson, who was sworn into Congress on January 3, is a nationally recognized constitutional law attorney, and previously served as co-chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

The Judiciary Committee is often referred to as “the lawyer for the House of Representatives” because of its broad jurisdiction over matters relating to the administration of justice in federal courts, administrative bodies, law enforcement agencies, espionage, terrorism, the protection of civil liberties, constitutional amendments, immigration and naturalization, interstate compacts, and oversight of the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, among other areas. Due to the legal nature of the committee’s work it has been customary for its members to have a legal background. The committee’s weighty agenda has frequently placed it in a central role in American politics.

The House Committee on Natural Resources considers legislation about American energy production, mineral lands and mining, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, oceans, Native Americans, irrigation and reclamation.