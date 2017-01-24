WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Mike Johnson (R-LA) has been named to two subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

He will serve the 115th U.S. Congress on both the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security as well as the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations.

“I am very grateful to be given these assignments,” said Congressman Johnson. “These are both going to be very active, high priority areas under the new administration, and I look forward to serving and doing what is best to protect our families in Louisiana and across the nation.”

The Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security has jurisdiction over the following subject matters: immigration and naturalization, border security, admission of refugees, treaties, conventions and international agreements, federal charters of incorporation, private immigration bills, and non-border immigration enforcement.The Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations has jurisdiction over the following subject matters: the Federal Criminal Code, drug enforcement, sentencing, parole and pardons, internal and homeland security, Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, prisons, and criminal law enforcement.

Johnson was elected on December 10, 2016, to serve Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District