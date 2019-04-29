Congressman Johnson quizzed on school millage votes at Bossier town hall

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04) held a town hall meeting at the Louisiana Tech University

Academic Success Center on the campus of Bossier Parish Community College on Thursday, April 25.

Johnson’s town hall meetings are a series of meetings that will be conducted throughout the state. It not only allows him to keep residents informed about political changes happening in Louisiana, but also gives residents a chance to voice their concerns and ask questions about what’s going on in our area and around the state.

Audience questions ranged from gun rights, civilians being forced to wear a U.S. military uniform while on civilian status on Barksdale, and his stance on the upcoming election on May 4th on raising property taxes to give teachers a pay raise in Bossier Parish.

“I have not come out and advocated one way or another. I hear the teachers and I know the teachers in Bossier Parish need a raise. It’s been a long time, they desperately need it,” Johnson said. “Business owners are concerned that if you raise taxes this much in this short a period of time that it will have a devastating effect across the local economy. The question is, ‘What’s the best means to get the teachers up to where they need to be, so they are competitive with not only surrounding parishes, but so we can maintain our A status and be the best school district we can be?’”

Understanding the importance of this particular vote, Johnson advises everyone to conduct their own research and vote how they best see fit.

“I don’t know how this thing is going to come out. I think it’s impossible for anyone to predict right now. I think it’s going to be voter turnout that’s going to decide the issue,” he said. “My advice to everyone is to do your homework and vote your conscience.”

In his second term in the House of Representatives, Johnson is chairman of the Republican Study Committee, and sits on the House Judiciary and Natural Resources Committees.