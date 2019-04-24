Congressman Mike Johnson to host town hall in Bossier City Thursday

U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) will host a town hall event open to the public Thursday, April 25, at the Louisiana Tech University Academic Success Center located on the campus of Bossier Parish Community College, 6220 East Texas St., Bossier City, from noon to 1 p.m.

Please note, in order to protect the safety of all attendees, security will be present at all town hall events. No signs or obstructions will be permitted inside any of these events. If you have further questions regarding the format of our town halls, please contact Ainsley Holyfield.

Congressman Johnson is the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest caucus of conservatives in the Congress. He is currently serving his second term in the U.S. House of Representatives and sits on the House Judiciary Committee as well as the House Committee on Natural Resources.