Contractors working on the Bossier Parish wastewater system will begin boring beneath Airline Dr. this week and that means motorists heading north during the afternoon driving hours could be facing traffic delays again at the intersection of Linton Rd.

“We’re going to have to shut down the right turn lane onto Linton Rd. while they’re making the bore under Airline Dr.,” said Butch Ford, parish engineer. “The lane will be closed about one week.”

Ford said the inconvenience is a matter of safety, both for drivers and the contractor’s employees.

“We know this causes problems, but we have to think of safety,” he said. “We will reopen the lane as soon as we can. We ask that everyone be patient and understand this is part of our parish’s growth process.”