The Bossier Council on Aging is collecting blankets to be distributed to its seniors.

The council is accepting donations of new, non-electric blankets to help local seniors stay warm. Blankets of any size can be donated at any of the council’s three locations: 706 Bearket Dr. in Bossier City, 202 Sibley in Benton and 100 E. Oak St in Plain Dealing.

Seniors may receive one blanket per year through this drive.