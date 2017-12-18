The Cowboy Mouth concert in the Paradise Theater at Margaritaville Resort Casino has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Jan. 26, 2018.

For more than two decades, Cowboy Mouth has dished up their unique style of rock and roll gumbo, mixing a rowdy spirit reflective of the band’s hometown — New Orleans — with the fierce firepower of a group that lives on the road.

These Louisiana natives have played more than 2,500 concerts and launched their signature song, “Jenny Says,” into the upper half of the Billboard rock charts. Above all, they earned a well-deserved reputation as a raucous, redemptive, live music experience.

“Go!”, the band’s newest album, is proof that Cowboy Mouth hasn’t lost its bite. It’s the most collaborative album of the group’s career, performed with ferocity by a group of rock and roll veterans who’ve been there, done that… and can’t wait to do it all again. With many years of reviews lauding their live show, there is still one quote which best captures their energy:

“On a bad night they’ll tear the roof off the joint and on a good night, they’ll save your soul.”

Cake Magazine

Tickets are $15 and on sale now via Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available at the Margaritaville Retail Store.