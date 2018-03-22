Craig chosen to fill unexpired term on Bossier police jury

Norman Craig was selected Wednesday by the Bossier Parish Police Jury to complete the unexpired term of Sonny Cook in District 4. Cook resigned his post last week to care for his wife, who is in bad health.

“I’ve got a lot to learn, I’ll say that,” Craig said after being sworn in. “I’m looking forward to learning as much as a I can.”

Craig has been a member of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for the past 11 years, serving as a patrol officer, DARE officer, school resource officer and in special services. He is commanding officer of the Young Marines and was class president of the North Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy’s first class.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in the school of technology and received his Masters of Science, Education from SIU.

Craig said that after graduation he was on his way to Dallas to look for a job when he stopped to visit relatives in Bossier Parish.

“I told my wife I wanted to live here,” he said. “So I took a position working for a company out of Petroleum Tower. I told them I’m going to live here the rest of my life.

“All my children were raised here. They went away to college and came back. They’ve made careers here. I’ve got grandchildren going away to college, and they are coming back to make careers also.”

Craig was one of five individuals who applied to represent District 4. He will serve until November of this year, the next scheduled parish election date.

During Wednesday’s meeting, jury members also: