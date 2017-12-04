Credit Union employee arrested for theft

A Barksdale Federal Credit Union employee was arrested for theft on Friday for stealing money from customers, including one who was deceased, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

Kesha Kestler, 29, of Shreveport, was in charge of dormant accounts and used her position to steal $49,101 from those accounts by issuing fraudulent checks to herself and wiring money into other accounts. The thefts were discovered when the heirs to the deceased member contacted the bank about their dormant account.

Kestler was arrested by Sheriff’s Detective Doug Smith of the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on one count of theft. Her bond was set at $25,000.