Crime Stoppers post leads to vehicle theft suspect arrested within hours of crime

On Monday, March 11, detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s property crimes division requested the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on surveillance video stealing an SUV from the Walmart parking lot on Airline Drive in Bossier City in late February.

Within a few hours of the Bossier Crime Stoppers Facebook post, the suspect was positively identified as 34-year-old Christopher Robert Barter of Shreveport. The crime was solved thanks to a Bossier Crime Stoppers tip.

Bossier City Police detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charge of theft of a motor vehicle. On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Barter was arrested by the Shreveport Police Department on an unrelated charge. Following his release from that facility, Barter will be transported to the Bossier City jail and booked on the warrant.

Bossier Crime Stoppers asks everyone who submitted tips in this case to check their cash reward eligibility status by either calling Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, logging into their P3 Tips account at www.p3tips.com, or accessing their P3 Tips account through the P3 Tips mobile application. If your tip was the first to help detectives solve this case, it will be stated in the follow up dialogue section.