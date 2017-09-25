Airline finished runner-up in the boys division of the Airline Cross Country Festival meet Saturday in Plain Dealing.

The Vikings scored 44 points. New Orleans Brother Martin won with 32. Ruston Cedar Creek took third with 91.

Airline sophomore Will Dart finished second, covering the 5K course in 16 minutes, 59.59 seconds. He edged Brother Martin’s Hayden Courrege’ by .20 seconds.

Brother Martin’s Hunter Appleton won in 16:30.67.

Airline’s Taejon Morris (17:19.537) and Josh Burns (17:25.167) finished fifth and seventh, respectively.

Xavier Wilson (17th), Collin Morgan (18th), Steve Damian (20th) and William Jones (23rd) also posted good finishes.

Airline’s Bethanie Dunn took 10th in the girls division in 22:47.81. Haughton’s Madmison Reichard was 11th in 23:20.49.

Defending Class 5A state champion Baton Rouge St. Joseph’s Academy won the girls team title with an almost perfect 17 points. Redstickers runners took eight of the top nine spots with Lauren Hendry winning in 20:13.33.

Byrd finished second with 99 points and Ruston took third with 102. Airline was fourth with 134.

Benton Middle finished first in the girls middle school division and Haughton was second. Benton took second to Caddo Middle Magnet in the boys division.

Haughton’s Jianna Stewart Burgess won the 2-mile run in 13:35.99. Benton’s Kenlee Perkins, Maddie Owens and Ashley Race finished third, fourth and sixth, respectively.

Ke’Oshanay Hampton of third-place Cope was fifth.

Haughton’s Madecyn Johnson and Shelby Haley and Benton’s Genevieve Willis and Ashley Eakin finished ninth through 12th, respectively.

Haughton’s Colin Wright took fifth in the boys division in 13:00.95. Caddo Middle’s Evan Johnson won in 12:02.773.

Benton’s Logan Dellenbach was sixth in 13:09.52. Other Tigers in the scoring were Jeffery King (11th), Mason Haley (13th), Jack Johnson (14th) and Cade Stewart (16th).

Nate Sessions and Dayne Reed finished 17th and 24th, respectively. Cope’s Peyton Boyett was 22nd.

Greenacres’ Colby O’Glee was 12th.

Lydia Dellenbach of Kingston won the 1-mile run in the elementary girls division.

Legacy’s Lily Kehoe, Calyn Cox, Juliann Clifton and Devyn Moore, finished second through fifth, respectively.

Legacy took the top four spots in the boys division.

Cole Austin was first followed by Austin Smith, Rydon McCormack and Seth Nugent.

— Benton won the boys division in the Quitman Invitational high school meet, placing five runners in the top 10.

The Benton girls were runner-up.

— The Parkway boys finished runner-up to Baton Rouge Catholic in the Battlefield Festival meet in Jackson, La.

Parkway’s Tyler Kruithof and Austin Jacobsen finished the 5K course in fourth and fifth, respectively, in 17:08.2 and 17:20.6.

Other Panthers in the scoring were Andrew Waxham (10th), Andrew Robinson (12th) and Clayton Wood (14th).

Parkway’s Jazz Rasouliyan finished seventh in the girls division in 21:34.3.

