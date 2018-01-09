CSRA: 700+ employees hired in Shreveport-Bossier City

CSRA Inc. today announced it has recruited and hired more than 700 employees in the Shreveport-Bossier City area in less than four years. Through a contract with the state of Louisiana established in 2014, CSRA committed to hiring 800 employees at its Integrated Technology Center (ITC) by June 30.

Early successes led to the opening of a second Shreveport-Bossier City CSRA facility in 2016, known as the Customer Engagement Center, which now employs approximately 100 people. CSRA is optimistic about its growth prospects in the Shreveport-Bossier City area locations by achieving a sustained level of 700-plus employees to support our customers.

“We are excited to reach this new milestone and continue our commitment to the Shreveport-Bossier City area,” said CSRA President and CEO Larry Prior. “The Shreveport-Bossier City area is undergoing an economic resurgence thanks to our combined efforts with local, state and federal government leaders. No other region in the south is adding the same number of technology jobs. We look forward to hiring additional employees and exceeding our commitment to both the local community and our customers.”

Partnerships with many local higher education institutions, including Louisiana Tech, Bossier Parish Community College, Northwestern State University, LSU-Shreveport, Southern University and Grambling State University have elevated the caliber of local graduates and created a prime pipeline for new talent at CSRA’s ITC and Customer Engagement Center.

CSRA actively engages in curriculum discussions to ensure graduates meet industry’s needs on day one of employment. These higher education institutions work with CSRA to develop customized career plans, augmenting on-the-job training with necessary certifications, as well as associate and bachelor’s degrees for career advancement. This is paid for through CSRA’s generous Education Assistance Plan.

In December 2017, the National Cyber Research Park expanded to include Louisiana Tech’s Academic Success Center, housing a cyber training center for local students and the nation’s military.

Thirty-five percent of CSRA’s ITC employees are military veterans – a great source of pride to CSRA. Recruiting from nearby Barksdale Air Force Base has provided CSRA an additional pipeline of talent in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Each year, hundreds of airmen complete their military service with the critical workforce ethic and dedication to the federal government’s mission that is essential to CSRA and our customers.

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) and the local community contribute toward CSRA’s achievements. Over the past year, CSRA hosted four job fairs and hired hundreds of employees. LED, the business community, local media, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and members of our federal delegation share information to help ensure CSRA successfully finds qualified candidates.

CSRA is fortunate to be a part of the Shreveport-Bossier City community and recruit talented local candidates. New employment announcements will be listed soon at www.csra.com/ITC/Careers.