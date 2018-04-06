Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a former Haughton star, will hold another Dak Prescott Football ProCamp at Haughton High on June 26.

The camp, open to boys and girls on all skill levels in grades 1-8, will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Quarterback and Haughton Native Dak Prescott has announced the date and time of his second annual youth football camp.

Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the quarterback. Each camper will receive a souvenir autograph from Prescott and a team photo with Prescott.

Prescott will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area.

The camp will be held in conjunction with Albertsons and Tom Thumb. The camp’s event partners are Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Citi and Energice.

Registration and more Information are available at DakPrescottCamp.com.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com