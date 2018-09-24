Deadline to register for Bossier City National Night Out block party is near

Earlier this month, the cities of Bossier City and Shreveport joined for a news conference to announce plans for National Night Out, an annual event that brings the community and law enforcement together in an effort to fight crime.

This year, National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. The annual nationwide crime prevention event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnership as well as send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Residents are encouraged to take part by holding block parties, cook outs, or other outdoor activities to help build strong bonds with their neighbors and police.

The deadline to register a National Night Out event is approaching.

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says, “We’re all in this together. Mutual trust and friendship between our community and police is vital to preventing crime. National Night Out promotes that spirit of community involvement.”

Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams adds, “National Night Out gives us an opportunity to remind residents that police officers are people too. Meeting face to face under positive circumstances brings residents and the officers who serve them closer together.”

The deadline to register an event is Friday, September 28, 2018. Participation forms are available for pick up in the Bossier City Police Department lobby at 620 Benton Road or at the Bossier City Public Safety Training Complex at 5850 Shed Road. Forms can also be downloaded at http://www.bossiercity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=107.