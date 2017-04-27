The Blue Angels will headline free, two-day event featuring historic aircraft, aerial demonstration teams and static displays

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA – Organizers of the Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show are excited to announce details of this year’s show, which will be held, May 6-7, on the grounds of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m. each day. Admission is free. The event, which draws more than 100,000 attendees from the local, regional and national area, serves as an official open house and recruiting event for Barksdale Air Force Base and branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. For complete details, including security information and guidelines for entering Barksdale Air Force Base, visit the official website at www.BarksdaleAFBAirshow.com.

The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities. Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17 and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian and Jeremy Holt. There will be a wide variety of static displays on the ground as well, with crew members available to tell visitors all about them and give them a look inside.

Attendees can access Barksdale Air Force Base through the North (Bossier) or West (Shreveport) gates. DOD ID cardholders can use the South (Bellaire) gate in addition to the public access gates. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the air show. There will be water bottle filling stations throughout the spectator area. As there are very few shaded areas, sunscreen is highly recommended.

To stay up to date with this year’s air show and its performers, check out the official air show website at www.BarksdaleAFBAirshow.com or the like the official air show Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/ BarksdaleAirShow.

For more information on planning a visit to Shreveport-Bossier, including area hotel and restaurant listings, visit www.Shreveport-Bossier.org or call 800-551-8682 to request a free copy of the 2017 Official Visitors’ Guide to Shreveport-Bossier. For exclusive promotional discounts from a variety of family-friendly area businesses including museums, restaurants and more, visit www.BeaFanofSB.com.