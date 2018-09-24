Demel becomes 307th Bomb Wing Command chief

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Darren L. Demel became the Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 307th Bomb Wing effective September 17, 2018.

Originally a B-52 Stratofortress crew chief, the Kansas native returns to the bomber community from a position as command chief of the 931st Air Refueling Wing, McConnell AFB, Kansas.

As command chief, he will advise wing commander Col. Robert VanHoy on matters influencing the health, morale, welfare and effective utilization of the wing’s reserve enlisted Airmen.

“We are excited about having Chief Demel join the wing,” said VanHoy. “His practical experience and knowledge of the bomber mission will further the excellence that our Long Rangers lend to the total force.” As the sole bomb wing in the Air Force Reserve Command, the 307th Bomb Wing, along with its Active Associate partners, provides all B-52 Stratofortress formal training for the Air Force.

Additionally, with its active-duty counterparts, it provides combat ready aircrew, maintenance and combat support personnel for nuclear and conventional global operational taskings. It is the only unit in the Air Force currently operating both the B-52 and the B-1 Lancer simultaneously.