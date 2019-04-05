Deputies move from four wheels to two

Two patrol deputies have graduated from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s basic police motorcycle qualifying course.

Deputies Tommy Burton and Keith Plunkett just completed 40 hours of Basic Police Motorcycle Operator’s Course. The pair will soon be reassigned from their four-wheeled patrol units to the two-wheeled motorcycle traffic unit patrol deputies.

Deputy Burton began his career with BSO in 2011 and has worked in corrections, dispatch, patrol, our newly formed “Drone Patrol,” and he also serves as a rescue swimmer.

Deputy Plunkett is a 14-year veteran with BSO where he began his career in corrections, to patrol, a DARE Instructor, Field Training Officer, and this is his second opportunity to serve as a motorcycle patrol deputy.

Deputy Alex Ware, BSO’s Police Motorcycle Instructor, said their training consisted mostly of maneuver training and crash avoidance exercises. The pair had to make 10 qualifying riding runs on the obstacle course and pass with an 80% to complete the training.

Sgt. Tony Broadway, supervisor for the unit says, “with these guys graduating we now have five deputies to help patrol the 860 square miles of parish roads, which will help tremendously.”

Last year, the motorcycle traffic unit made more than 2,500 traffic stops and helped with more than 400 funeral escorts throughout the state.