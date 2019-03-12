Deputy’s injury leads to look at safety on portion of Hwy. 80

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

The accident that seriously injured a Haughton area School Resource Officer is leading officials to look at what can be done to avoid another tragedy in the future.

On Jan. 24, Dep. Daniel Golden, SRO for T.L. Rodes Elementary School, sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while directing school zone traffic on U.S. Hwy. 80.

Recently, a Road Safety Assessment (RSA) meeting called by Dr. Shelly Barrett with the North Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG), following the accident. The meeting identified possible safety mitigations in the area of 4670 U.S. 80 East and Wrangler Road.

Following the meeting, it was determined that DOTD will be conducting a speed study along U.S. 80 as well as evaluating whether re-striping is necessary.

Furthermore, it was also discussed that Bossier Schools and SWEPCO are evaluating the need for additional campus lighting at Platt Elementary, but officials noted that is not definitive.

Participants in the meeting include those who have jurisdiction for the roadway including engineers and law enforcement.

Dr. Barrett’s role is to coordinate the RSA meeting where the participants have an opportunity to discuss possible safety concerns and propose possible mitigations. It also allows the group to discuss projects or studies that are already being conducted.