Detectives add charges for arson suspect; son arrested

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives brought two additional charges to the Benton man arrested last week for making arson threats, as well as arrested his son on similar charges, all during an ongoing investigation.

Gary Wilson, 54, of the 300 block of Cottage Grove, who is currently incarcerated at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with two counts of communicating of false information of a planned arson, received additional charges of obstruction of justice and injuring public record as the investigation continues.

His son, Coty J. Wilson, 31, also of the 300 block of Cottage Grove, was arrested Wednesday on warrant charges of two counts of obstruction of justice.

The charges for the Wilsons stem from an ongoing investigation in which evidence obtained by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives in 2017 and 2018 revealed that Gary Wilson made threats to burn down a neighbor’s barn and another location in Northern Parish. Gary Wilson faces a $550,000 bond, while Coty Wilson has a $30,000 bond.

Detectives are continuing their investigation, and more charges are possible.