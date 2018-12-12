Detectives investigating armed robbery at south Bossier Sonic

The Bossier City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that was committed on Friday, Dec. 7 at the Sonic restaurant located at 2802 Barksdale Boulevard.

Detectives say a male suspect wearing a ski mask and gloves entered the business around 9 p.m. that evening. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money. He stole cash from the register and employees before fleeing the area on foot. The suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone who can help detectives identify the suspect is asked to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can also be submitted through the www.p3tips.com website or the P3tips mobile app. All tips submitted to Bossier Crime Stoppers by phone or electronically are secure and anonymous. Persons who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.