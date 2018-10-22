Detectives say weekend shooting at Horseshoe murder, attempted suicide

Bossier City Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant in what they believe to be a murder and attempted suicide at Horseshoe late Friday night.

At 9:47 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded to the 5th level of the parking garage of the Horseshoe Casino where a shooting had occurred. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Lewis Drew Reno, 48 years old, of Benton was pronounced deceased at the scene. 58-year-old Jimmy Earl Hall, Sr., was transported by Bossier City Fire Department to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head. Both men were employees at the casino.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit say evidence indicates that Hall shot Reno in the upper body before turning the gun on himself. Detectives obtained a warrant for Hall’s arrest on the charge of second degree murder.

Hall will be charged on the warrant upon his release from the hospital.