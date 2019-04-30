Detectives still seeking answers in Benton homicide

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Crime Stoppers has increased the cash reward for information regarding the suspected homicide of a Benton man.

Bossier Crime Stoppers has doubled the cash reward to $2,000 for any information that will assist Bossier Sheriff’s Office investigators in identifying and leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the homicide case of Caleb Pippenger.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bill Davis said, “None of this makes sense at this point, but somebody pulled the trigger and somebody out there has some information.”

Near 10 p.m. on Friday March 15, Pippenger, 31, was found by family members lying in the front yard of his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive unresponsive. The family had been gathered at Pippenger’s home, just off Crouch Road in Benton, for a family get-together.

“Our team of investigators are aggressively working any and all leads that come in. If you have any information, please come forward and tell us, we have a family that wants some answers,” Davis said.

Last month, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington released a sketch drawing of a man considered to be a “person of interest” in the homicide. Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to obtain the sketch through eyewitnesses at the scene who said the man was in the area that Friday night.

[Editor’s note: Person of Interest does not mean this man is a suspect at this time, t simply means that detectives want to speak with him.]

The sketch was provided by Jorge Molina, a forensic artist based out of Austin, Texas, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bossier investigators are urging anyone who may know the identity of the man in this sketch to please contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.